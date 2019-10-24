Bathing is good habit and it keeps us away from many diseases, there will hardly be anyone who doesn’t take bath on regular basis.

But today we are going to tell you about a tribe who will surprise you by this habit. There are women and girls, who never take showers in their life, but still they are considered the most beautiful.

Yes, you read it right. There is a place in the world where women take shower only once in their entire lifetime.

The Himba tribe is an indigenous people with an estimated population of about 50,000 people living in northern Namibia, in the Kunene Region (formerly Kaokoland) and on the other side of the Kunene River in Angola.

Actually, women of Himba tribe use special herbs instead of bathing and keep their body fresh with its smoke. The scent of this herb smells good. And this smoke gives freshness to them and also destroys the germs.

These women take shower during their marriage. Actually, these women are also not allowed to touch water, so they do not even wash clothes.

Apart from this, women here use special lotions, made up of animal fat and haematite solution, to protect their body from sunlight. Due to haematite, their skin colour turns red. These special lotions also protect them from insect bites.