Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to safeguard the dignity and hygiene of poor women in slum areas, an all-women police team of Bhubaneswar headed by Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath Tuesday distributed free sanitary napkins and sanitisers to the needy public at Surya Nagar, Bomikhal and Salia Sahi areas.

“When we talk about hygiene, we must discuss menstrual hygiene as well. Let’s not allow it to be a taboo. Let’s fight COVID-19 outbreak together. Let’s take a pledge to stay hygienic,” Nath appealed.

The DCP added that the effort to distribute free napkins will be extended to other slums of the city in coming days.

The female police personnel also organised an awareness programme on hygienic habits in the slums.

Speaking about COVID-19 and lockdown, the DCP said people must obey the rules and only come outside during emergencies.