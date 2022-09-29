Nayagarh: Land acquisition officer (LAO) Sanjay Kumar Pratihari had to pay a heavy price Wednesday for allegedly demanding bribe for payment of compensation and misbehaving with women. Angered by the demands and improper advances of the LAO, the women thrashed him with brooms and also applied vermillion on his head and ‘alta’ on his feet at Mishra Colony in this town. They even forced Pratihari wear bangles. Later police arrested five women. Nayagarh Town police met Pratihari after being informed of the incident.

Later, sub-collector Lagnajit Rout and ADM Bidhan Chandra Ray met Pratihari and admitted him to the district headquarters hospital. It has been alleged that bribes over Rs 16.80 lakh has been paid for payment of compensation to owners of land that have been acquired for the establishment of the Khurda-Bolangir rail route project. The women also visited the LAO’s office several times and pleaded with him for payment of their compensation. However, he allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe and sought sexual favours from them.