Karaikudi (Tamil Nadu): Defending champion IM Padmini Rout of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) shot into sole lead with 6.5 points at the end of the seventh round of the 50th National Chess Championships for Women at Managiri, near Karaikudi this town.

Padmini defeated Wednesday fellow overnight leader Velpula Sarayu (5.5 points) of Telangana in the seventh round to brighten her prospects of winning the title.

Padmini is being followed in joint second position by four Tamil Nadu players – PV Nandhidhaa, Rakshitta Ravi, J Saranya and K Priyanka – all of whom moved to six points by winning their respective games.

In the top board clash, Padmini opted for Alapin Variation against Velpula Sarayu’s Sicilian defence. An error in opening by Sarayu allowed Padmini to sacrifice a pawn on the seventh move and gain a decisive advantage. Padmini invaded the black’s King side and finished with a rook sacrifice. The game ended in 31 moves with Padmini taking full points with white pieces.

Following in close pursuit are Nandhidhaa, Rakshitta, Priyanka and Saranya, who all defeated their opponents on the second, third and fourth boards.

Nandhidhaa, the former Asian Continental Champion, opted for an advanced variation of Caro Kann defense against Chitlange Sakshi of Maharashtra. Though both went for the opponent’s King, Nandhidhaa was threatening mate with her Queen and knight. The game ended in 48 moves when Sakshi missed a move.

In other games, Rakshitta got the better of seasoned IM Nisha Mohota while Priyanka overcame WGM V Varshini on the fourth board.

