Hosts Australia off to a flyer

Melbourne: Australia were off to a flyer in their ICC Women’s World Cup final against India scoring 47 without loss after the end of five overs. Alyssa Healy who has so far scored 28 of 15 balls took the Indian bowlers to task hitting them to all parts of the MCG. Beth Mooney looked a little bit circumspect at the start, but then she also opened up with two boundaries in her 14-ball 18.

Australia win toss, choose to bat first

Melbourne: India’s women’s national cricket team will have to overcome big match pressure as it aims to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the T20 World Cup final against habitual winners Australia in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here Sunday.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first.

“It looks like a really good wicket. The crowd is amazing. We’re looking forward to it. We’re as ready as we can be today. We’ve gone with the same team tonight (from the semi),” said Lanning.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur who also happens to celebrate her birthday today said: “We also wanted to bat first but we are quite confident chasing so if our bowlers do a job it will be good for us.”

Both sides go into the clash with unchanged line-ups from their respective semi-final matches.

Teams

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajashwari Gayakwad