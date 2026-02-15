Sydney: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the first Women’s T20 International Sunday.

The toss was delayed by 15 minutes due to a drizzle.

India is fielding the same XI they played in the warm-up game but Australia dropped vice-captain Tahlia McGrath and veteran Megan Schutt for this match.

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.