Puri: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra Thursday reviewed the progress of several infrastructure projects in Puri town including the ongoing Shree Setu, parking lot at Jagannath Ballav Mutt and renovation of Swargadwar.

The Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor (SJHC) project is expected to resume from September and will be completed within a maximum period of one and half years, Mohapatra informed.

Tendering process for the 75 metre-wide heritage corridor project was approved in the last Cabinet meeting. Secretary of Works department had recently discussed with the Culture ministry for permission.

Also read: Covid third wave: Odisha likely to see spike of 19,000 cases during peak

It is expected that the Culture ministry will clear the project and the work will resume from the next month, Mohapatra added.

The chief secretary reviewed various other projects in the district during his official tour and also attended the first meeting of newly constituted Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

Besides, he held discussions with district collector Samarth Verma pertaining to the ongoing projects.

PNN