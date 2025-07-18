Rayagada: One worker was killed and two others were injured after a push trolley and a goods train got entangled at Rayagada railway station yard Thursday, officials said.

In a statement, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said, “Unfortunately, one contractual labourer got hit by the goods train and expired. Another labourer and one trolleyman sustained minor injuries.

They are admitted to a nearby hospital and will be discharged after due medical attention.”

The mishap occurred in the morning when the umbrella of a push trolley got entangled with a wagon of a moving goods train.

PNN