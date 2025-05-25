Bhubaneswar: The twin city Commissionerate Police Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of duping a youth of Rs 3.15 lakh on the promise to help him get a job in East Coast Railway, police said.

Maitri Vihar IIC Rabinarayan Behera identified the accused as Anil Kumar Das of the Jaleswar area in Balasore district.

The IIC said Satyananda Malick, a resident of Kharavelnagar area, lodged a complaint with police in connection with the fraud December 12, 2023.

“Anil promised Satyananda to help him get a Group-D job in the East Coast Railway. Accordingly, Satyananda gave him Rs 5.13 lakh in September 2022,” the IIC said.

A few months later, Satyananda realised the fraud and demanded money back from Anil.

“The accused returned Rs 1.98 lakh to Satyananda and remained incommunicado,” the IIC said, adding that the accused was arrested Saturday.

PNN