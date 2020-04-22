We all want to have nutritious meals, but when work from home is taking most of your time–how do you manage? Well, these tips from a nutritionist can help.

We have found ourselves in a unique long duration of work from home, saving our commute time. With this extra time on our hands, it’s time to pay extra attention to our nutritional needs while we fight against COVID-19.

One of the biggest challenges one faces when working from home is to keep nutrition in check, says nutritionist Pooja Makhija.

She says being hydrated, keeping a check on caffeine consumption, planning meal times, keeping away from junk foods and not eating at one’s desk are extremely crucial. Ensure that you have adequate water intake daily. “It is extremely essential to complete 8-12 glasses intake of water daily. Being hydrated also acts as a barrier to potential unnecessary snacking because most of the people often confuse thirst with hunger,” she added.

Too much coffee is a real thing, ladies

According to her, one has to try to be mindful of how much caffeine one is consuming and when, as drinking it too late can affect the sleep cycle. Too much caffeine can cause digestive issues like ‘more’ acidity and gas, anxiety and headaches. “Try and stick to two cups of coffee, and avoid excess creamers and sugar,” said Makhija.

Since one is not working according to a scheduled time zone, it is important to not skip any meals. Breakfast is still the most important meal of the day.

With extra time on hand, pay more attention to your meals

“Repurpose your 30-minute commute time by preparing a healthy and sufficient breakfast meal filled with oats, fruits, protein and rich in fiber foods. Schedule all your other meals as well, be it lunch, dinner or even your evening snack break,” she said.

She suggested that trigger foods like junk and chocolate that tempt one to snack or over-indulge should be cleared from the cupboards. “Stock up your pantry with healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, rich in fiber foods and healthy fats,” she said.

Skipping your lunch is a big no

“You might be tempted to continue working through your lunch break especially while working from home. Don’t do it. It can lead to distractions and lead to over-eating and decreased satiety from the meal. Instead, get up and enjoy your meal properly. This will enable a balanced meal, proper chewing and avoid excess-eating,” Makhija said.

It’s integral to be conscious of these nutrition tips and build a strong armour in our fight against the novel coronavirus.