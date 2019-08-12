BHUBANESWAR: Manage Autism Now Trust (MAN) organised a workshop on ‘Structured Behaviour Therapy’ for children affected with Autism Spectrum Disorder at DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) here Monday.

Jyothi Karayat, a certified structured behaviour therapist and special educator in Autism from Bangalore, had conducted the workshop. The event was graced by Soumya Darshan Nayak, Neurologist, SCB Medical College, Cuttack, and Anurupa Senapati, HOD, Occupational Therapy, NITAR, Oltapur. Karayat rendered valuable inputs to the participants on behavioural pattern of autistic children.

Karayat said, “The proper and systematic pattern needs to be followed to deal with the children with autism spectrum disorder. A successful intervention requires the cooperation of the child, parent, and therapist. With consistent practice and teamwork, interventions can make a difference.”

Swarnalata Mishra, chairman, MAN Trust said: “There are many interventions to address challenges that are encountered by parents when raising a child with autism. Some intervention strategies can be a one-time event, while others require regular sessions for a long time.”

Since its inception, MAN has been organising activates on various occasions in the city to bring autistic children and parents under one roof with an aim to create a conducive atmosphere where both special students and parents learn to resolve unwanted behaviour amicably.