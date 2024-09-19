Bhubaneswar: A two-day workshop on the implementation of the new pension system (NPS) for the urban local body (ULB) employees was organised at the conference hall of State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) here Wednesday. Accountants from 40 ULBs including five municipal corporations and 35 municipalities across the state participated in the event which was inaugurated by Municipal Administration director Debasis Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Singh emphasised the importance of NPS in ensuring a sustainable and transparent pension mechanism for ULB employees. He urged participants to leverage the training to address any challenges in NPS implementation and to ensure seamless coordination with the Directorate of Treasuries and Inspection (DTI).

Financial Advisor Sikha Biswal spoke on the key aspects of the NPS, focusing on the critical role of ULB accountants in managing employee contributions and ensuring proper fund management. SUDA project director Rabindra Kumar Sahu underscored the importance of capacity building in ULBs for the smooth operation of the NPS. “Proper training would lead to better financial management and accountability, which is crucial for the success of the pension system,” he said. DTI joint director Nishikanta Mishra held a detailed technical session on the operational aspects of NPS. The workshop also featured interactive Q&A sessions for participants seeking clarification on practical challenges faced during the NPS implementation. The workshop marked an important milestone in strengthening the financial management capabilities of ULBs, aligning with the state’s broader goal of ensuring efficient governance and welfare of municipal employees.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP