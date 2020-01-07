The objective of the workshop was to promote handicrafts through IRCTC e-Commerce infrastructure and supply food and snacks items through IRCTC e- Catering across different parts of India

BHUBANESWAR: A one-day workshop on ‘Promotion of e-Commerce through IRCTC and Udyog Aadhar Registration’ was conducted on the occasion of Sisir Saras, the National-Level Handicraft Mela, organised by ORMAS at the Exhibition Ground, Unit-III in Bhubaneswar.

The workshop was attended by Swayamparva Mohanty, Joint Secretary, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department (RURBAN Mission), Badal Kumar Mahanty, Joint CEO, ORMAS, Sujay Kar, Joint CEO (Marketing), Keshaw Chandra Jha, Dy. CEO (Livelihoods), ORMAS and Koushik Banerjee, Regional Manager, IRCTC, Dilip Kunmar Mohanty and Shakti Prasad Nanda, senior officials of IRCTC.

The initial briefing about the workshop was given by Keshaw Chandra Jha. The participants included the PG and SHG members from across the districts of Angul, Balasore, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

The objective of the workshop was to promote the handicraft through IRCTC e-Commerce infrastructure and supply food and snacks items through IRCTC e- Catering platform across different parts of India. The second session was on Udyog Aadhar Registration in which the main agenda was to make people aware about the importance of Udyog Aadhar and the benefits that can be availed from registration. The workshop was coordinated by Madhusmita Sahoo, Pratik Ranjan and other staff of ORMAS.