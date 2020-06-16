Bhubaneswar: In a bid to make people aware about the power of Mother Earth, several artists in Balasore and Bhadrak districts Tuesday observed World Clay Day.

Led by lacquer artist Keshu Das, as many as 30 clay sculptors smeared clay on their bodies at Dubalgadi in Balasore.

“It is believed that clay absorbs the negativity which is why we are celebrating the day,” said Priyanka Samal, one of the artists from Balasore.

Several other artists along with environmental activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakant Tripathy also celebrated the day at Bhadrak.

Tripathy stated that its time to get closer to the Mother Earth and relish being a part of the soil. He has been observing the day since the year 2010 to create awareness on environment and develop a bond between the nature and human beings.