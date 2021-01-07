Washington: World leaders and governments expressed shock, disbelief, and horror as unprecedented scenes unfolded Wednesday in the heart of America. Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop a peaceful transition of power. Both Facebook and Twitter have blamed Donald Trump for inciting violence.

Violence erupted after Trump supporters breached the Capitol and clashed with police Wednesday. It resulted in the death of four persons and interrupted a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the violence. “Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” Johnson tweeted.

“The US rightly takes great pride in its democracy, and there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the violent acts. He said he was ‘distressed to see news about rioting and violence’ in Washington. “Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests,” Modi said in a tweet.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video on his official Twitter account. “We will not give in to the violence of a few who want to question democracy. We believe in democracy. What happened today in Washington is not American,” Macron said.

See video: https://twitter.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/1346997796180643840

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he ‘is saddened by the events at the US Capitol.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that the scenes at the US Capitol were an ‘attack on democracy’. “Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be,” he said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on Trump supporters to ‘stop trampling on democracy’. “The enemies of democracy will be happy to see these incredible pictures from Washington DC. Inflammatory words turn into violent acts,” he tweeted.

“Shocking scenes in Washington, DC. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg tweeted.

The Chinese Embassy in the US warned its citizens about the ‘grave’ situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the ‘large scale protest march’.

“The Chinese Embassy to the US reminds Chinese citizens in the U.S. To closely follow their local virus and safety situations, raise their vigilance, be aware of their personal security and consider deeply before visiting public spaces,” the Embassy said on its website.

Turkey also warned its citizens in the US. “We are following with concern the internal developments happening in the US. We call on all parties in the US to maintain restraint and prudence. We believe the US will overcome this domestic political crisis in maturity. We recommend that our citizens in the USA stay away from crowded places and places where shows are held,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the ‘very distressing scenes’ in the US.

“We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition,” Morrison tweeted.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her country’s thoughts were with everyone ‘devastated’ by Wednesday’s events.

“What is happening is wrong. Democracy – the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. I have no doubt democracy will prevail,” she tweeted.

“Horrible images from Washington D.C. Dear @realDonaldTrump, recognise @JoeBiden as the next president today,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote on Twitter.

Irish premier Micheal Martin tweeted, “The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations. I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay.”