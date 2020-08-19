A very famous saying goes this way, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’, and there is absolutely nothing that can prove this wrong. No amount of words can describe the ethereal and true beauty of a splendid click. To celebrate this beauty and art, August 19 is celebrated as the World Photography Day. Here we take a look at the top 4 most trending and useful photo-editing apps for Android, iOs.

Lightroom

This app by Adobe lets you control the details with selective edits. The impressive feature of this app is that you can apply a brush or enhancements, turn the figures in your photos into silhouettes. You can adjust the grain level and haze which can better low-light clivks considerably. Adobe Lightroom is for people who are not just in casual photo editing. Its handy for Instagram uploads as well with all its versatile features. The app features in the editor’s choice on Google Play Store.

Foodie

If you are a foodie or food blogger and like to post pictures of your food on Instagram this is the app you should not give a miss. Apart from the 30 filters like Yum, Positano, Tropical, Picnic, Foodie app comes with an additional feature to take top-down photos of your food. Foodie – Camera for life has over 10 million dollars with a 4.1 rating on Google Play Store. It takes 83MB of an Android smartphone’s storage.

Snapseed

The app lets your focus on specific areas of photos by making use of ‘control points’. The one-touch filters are extremely user-friendly. Amongst others, it offers a wide range of filters like RAW develop, HDR scape, tonal contrast, Electrolux and others.

Collage Maker

Collages figure in every major events these days with birthdays, anniversaries, tributes featuring every other day. We often find ourselves searching for an app to make a collage for someone’s birthday, anniversary or other events. Collage Maker lets your choose from over 10,000 layouts available in alternate shapes and sizes. There is no dearth of grid layouts available and you can also choose animated collages easily. In additon, you can also make memes on this app.

PNN