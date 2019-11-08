Bompas & Parr, a food company from the United Kingdom have created the ‘world’s lightest dessert’ using the same technique that was used to manufacture the world’s lightest solid material.

Headed by Sam Bompas and Harry Parr, the London-based company worked in tandem with experts from the Aerogelex laboratory in Hamburg to transform the properties of the world’s lightest solid into edible dessert.

Aerogel is a material that was developed by American chemist Samuel Kistler in the 1930s. Kistler came up with an ingenious method to remove liquid from a gel and replace it with gas.

Bompas & Parr adapted the same process to produce a dessert that it described as “a taste of the sky”.

To make the dessert, the makers focused on the globular proteins found in egg whites.

The dessert consists of 96% air and weighs an astonishing one gram.

Believed to be the world’s lightest dessert, the meringue was presented at the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia during Ithra’s Creativity Season, Tanween, October 10-26, 2019.

