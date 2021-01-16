There are many mysterious places around us. People think twice before going to these scary places. There is a dangerous forest in the province of Transylvania of Romania, where no one returns after going inside it.

Many strange incidents have happened in Transylvania and now people are afraid to visit this place. Today we will tell you about a scary forest in the province of Transylvania.

‘Hoia Forest’ is considered one of the most feared forests in the world, situated to the west of the city of Cluj-Napoca, near the open-air section of the Ethnographic Museum of Transylvania. It is called the ‘Bermuda Triangle of Transylvania’ after witnessing mysterious events happening in the forest. It spans 295 hectares — or 729 acres — of land.

It is believed that people mysteriously disappear after entering this forest; so far no clue has been found. It is believed that peasants were killed in the forest hundreds of years ago and now the area is haunted because of it. In addition to the medieval history, a UFO sighting in the late 1960s further bolstered the site’s paranormal legacy.

Trees are twisted and crooked in the Hoia forest, which looks extremely scary even in daylight. People’s interest in this forest increased when a foursome went missing in the area. On the other hand, some enter and return from Forest entirely unscathed, saying that it’s just a nice place to go for a walk.

A few years ago a military technician claimed to have seen a flying rock in this forest. Also in the year 1968, a person named Emil Baraniya claimed to have seen a supernatural body in the sky here. Some tourists visiting here have also mentioned some similar incidents.

Even in the year 1870, a girl accidentally entered this forest and after that she disappeared. If reports are to be believed, people were shocked when the girl returned from the forest exactly five years later. But she had lost her memory completely. However, he also died after some time. Many such incidents make this forest scary.

The Hoia Forest has been featured in paranormal documentary TV shows, from Ghost Adventures to Destination Truth.