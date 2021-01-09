Trees and plants have life too. But unprecedented deforestation drives continue to haunt mankind, resulting in the rise of alarming levels of global warming.

The world is full of unique and wonderful plant life.

One such unique tree exists in South Africa which ‘bleeds’ when cut. Most people are not even aware of this tree, but those who are, consider it as ‘magical’.

This unique tree found in South Africa is known as Bloodwood Tree also called ‘Kiaat’, ‘Mukwa’ and ‘Minunga’.

Its scientific name is Pterocarpus angolensis. This tree is also found in countries such as Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

It is not that only the tree bleeds out. Even if its branches break, ‘blood’ starts coming out of them. Actually, it is a dark red liquid, which looks like blood. The Bloodwood tree is so named for the tree’s dark red sap. A chopped trunk or a damaged branch of the tree starts dripping deep red fluid, almost like a severed limb of an animal.

The Bloodwood tree grows 12 to 18 metres tall, has dark-brown rough bark, a beautiful umbrella-shaped spreading crown and bears yellow flowers.

The wood makes high-quality furniture, as it can be easily carved, glues and screws well and takes a fine polish. It shrinks very little when drying from the green condition, and this quality, together with its high durability, makes it particularly suitable for boat building, canoes and bathroom floors.

People also harvest the tree for its medicinal values. It cures human blood related diseases. It has the power to cure everything from ringworm to eye problems, stomach problems, malaria and serious injuries.