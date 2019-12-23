On one hand, the use of plastic has made human life easier, on the other hand it is a serious threat to our environment. Plastic waste has become a challenge not only for India but for the whole world.

The government of every country is making a lot of efforts to stop plastic pollution. For example, in Lebanon, a 28.5 metre long Christmas tree has been built in the town of Chekka with the help of 1 lakh 29 thousand plastic bottles. Efforts are also being made to register this tree in the Guinness Book of World Records. It was prepared in 20 days with the help of villagers and scout troops.

Its project head Caroline Chaptini says that this tree will give a message to people around the world to protect the environment from plastic.

Building of this Christmas tree started six months ago. The villagers collected 1,29,000 bottles for six c months with the help of social media. According to Carolini, people were urged on social media to give plastic bottles to them instead of throwing them away. People actively participated in this initiative. The Christmas tree will be kept for one and half months. These bottles will then be recycled.

Another official associated with the project Yousef-al-Sheikh says that this tree is part of an environment-saving initiative that will help villagers learn how to deal with waste and save the country from pollution.

The previous Guinness World Record holder for the largest plastic bottle sculpture made of 98,000 plastic bottles was Mexico who set the record in 2018.