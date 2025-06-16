New Delhi: Negotiations for the proposed India-US trade agreement are in good progress and the two sides are expected to agree on an early tranche of the pact before July 9, a top government official said Monday.

“We are working on the early tranche and as you are aware that there is a date (July 9), before that we would like to conclude this early tranche,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters here.

He said that Indian and the US teams are making visits to each other’s country for trade talks.

“We also visited the US twice. The US team also came here twice. There is good progress and we are hopeful that this will be done within the timelines,” he added.

The US April 2 imposed an additional 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods but suspended it for 90 days till July 9. However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed by America remains in place.

PTI