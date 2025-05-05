Gone are the days when kale and quinoa topped the health food charts. In 2025, your wellness smoothie might include ingredients like sea moss gel, cricket protein, or blue spirulina. Nutritionists are both intrigued and amused by this evolution of the ‘superfood’ — a term once reserved for berries and leafy greens, now expanded to include everything from algae to bugs.

As more people turn toward sustainable and functional nutrition, these bizarre foods are gaining both popularity and scientific backing.

Crickets

Cricket flour, made by grinding roasted crickets, is high in protein, vitamin B12, iron, and omega-3s. It’s already being used in energy bars and protein shakes around the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, edible insects are a sustainable solution to global food insecurity.

In tribal communities across India, insect consumption is centuries old. Now, this traditional practice is going global.

Sea moss

A gelatinous seaweed rich in iodine, zinc, and 92 of the 102 minerals the human body needs — sea moss has gone viral. Several health influencers credit it with boosting immunity, digestion, and even libido.

But not all experts are sold. “It may be nutrient-rich, but moderation is key,” says Dr Shikha Sharma, a Delhi-based wellness expert. “Excess iodine from sea moss can harm your thyroid.”

Blue spirulina lattes

Coffee shops in cities from Brooklyn to Bengaluru are now offering electric-blue spirulina lattes. Spirulina, a blue-green algae, is packed with protein, antioxidants, and B vitamins. Its vibrant colour also makes it Instagram gold.

However, experts from the Harvard School of Public Health caution against over-relying on single supplements. “Whole foods should form the base of your diet,” they remind consumers.

Kombucha

Fermented tea with a vinegary tang, kombucha is beloved for its gut-friendly probiotics. Though popular in the West for years, Indian urban centres like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Bhubaneswar are seeing a surge in local kombucha startups.

According to the Indian Dietetic Association, while kombucha can help with digestion, it must be consumed fresh and stored well to avoid contamination.

