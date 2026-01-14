Navi Mumbai: After absorbing strong pressure from a fluent partnership between skipper Meg Lanning and Harleen Deol, Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling performance to claw their way back and restricted UP Warriorz to a competitive but less than commanding total of 154 for 8 in the seventh match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The innings suggested more than it delivered, as UP sailed along for a long time before Delhi’s bowlers tightened their grip at the end.

Marizanne Kapp set the tone early by taking out Kiran Navgire for a duck in the first over, highlighting Delhi’s intent with the new ball. Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield responded calmly, mixing caution with good timing to guide Warriorz to 47 for 1 by the end of the Power-play. Sneh Rana removed Litchfield soon after the powerplay for 27.

Lanning then teamed up with Harleen Deol, and the two raised the tempo while avoiding risks. At the first strategic timeout, UP was 76 for 2 after nine overs, clearly in control. The partnership thrived from overs 11 to 14, with the hundred reached in 11.2 overs and Lanning scoring a stylish 32-ball fifty, featuring nine fours and a six. At 125 for 2 after 14 overs, UP Warriorz looked set for a much bigger total.

That’s when Delhi turned the game around. Shafali Verma put on an impressive spell of off-spin, giving away just 16 runs and taking two key wickets in her four overs. Nandini Sharma then provided the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Lanning for 54, ending the dangerous 85-plus third-wicket partnership and starting a collapse.

The final overs belonged to Delhi. Harleen Deol retired at 47 in an effort to add power, but the strategy backfired when Chloe Tryon fell cheaply, leading to panic. Delhi seized the chance and executed perfectly, taking six wickets for just 24 runs in the last five overs. From a strong position of 138 for 3, UP Warriorz fell to 154 for 8, scoring only 27 runs in the final six overs—a dramatic turnaround driven by disciplined bowling and smart play from the Capitals.

Brief scores:

UP Warriorz 154/8 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 54, Harleen Deol 47; Shafali Verma 2/16, Marizanne Kapp 2/24) against Delhi Capitals