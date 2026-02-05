The final of the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League will be played Wednesday, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals.

RCB, champions of the second edition, topped the points table this season under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana. Delhi, meanwhile, have reached the final in every season since the league began but are still chasing its maiden title.

Mandhana-led RCB won six of their eight matches in the league stage and were the only team to finish with 12 points. Delhi Capitals, captained by Jemimah Rodriguez, finished third with four wins and four losses. Delhi booked a place in the final by defeating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in the Eliminator and will look to end their run of final defeats.

The Women’s Premier League was launched in 2023, with Mumbai Indians winning the inaugural title. The champions have received Rs 6 crore in prize money since the first season, and there has been no announcement of an increase this year. As a result, the winner of Wednesday’s final will again take home Rs 6 crore, while the runner-up will receive Rs 3 crore.

The Player of the Tournament will earn Rs 5 lakh. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners, along with the players with the most sixes and the best strike rate, will also receive Rs 5 lakh each. The Player of the Match in the final will be awarded Rs 2.5 lakh.

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals final will be played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, with the match starting at 7:30 p.m. IST. The toss is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.