Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League match here Monday.

Grace Harris led the way with a brutal 40-ball 85, while skipper Smriti Mandhana chipped in with an unbeaten 32-ball 47 as RCB completed a chase of 144 in just 12.1 overs.

Asked to bat first, UP Warriorz recovered from a disastrous 50 for five to post 143 in the allotted 20 overs, with all-rounders Deepti Sharma (45 off 35 balls) and Deandra Dottin (40 off 37 balls) pulling off a fine rescue act.

However, RCB chased down the target with consummate ease.

Nadine de Klerk (2/28) was the most successful bowler for RCB, while Lauren Bell too finished with excellent figure of 1/16 in 4 overs.

Brief scores:

UP Warriorz: 143/5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 45, Deandra Dottin 40; Nadine de Klerk 2/28).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 145/1 in 12.1 overs (Grace Harris 85, Smriti Mandhana not out 47).