Navi Mumbai: Captain Meg Lanning and fellow Australian Phoebe Litchfield struck dominating half-centuries as UP Warriorz posted 187 for 8 to against a butter-fingered Mumbai Indians in their Women’s Premier League match here Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Lanning (70) and Litchfield (61) shared 119 runs for the second wicket off just 76 balls after Kiran Navgire failed for the fifth time, getting out in the opening over for a first-ball duck.

Opener Navgire wasted one more chance after scores of 1, 5, 0, 10 as she attempted to drive an inswinging delivery from Nicola Carey only to see her wickets cart-wheeling.

But Australian great Lanning and compatriot rising star Litchfield made light of Navgire’s indiscretion with a stunning exhibition of aggressive batting.

Litchfield smashed seven boundaries and three maximums from 37 balls for her 61 before she was out in the 13th over at the team score of 124 for 2. Lanning, who faced 45 balls for her 70 and struck 11 fours and two sixes, followed suit in the next over. UP Warriorz were 136 for 3 then.

Harleen Deol (25 off 16 balls) and Chloe Tryon (21 off 13 balls) made a useful contribution towards the end.

Amelia Kerr (3/28) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/22) were the most successful Mumbai bowlers.

Mumbai dropped at least five catches in a sloppy fielding show.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 187 for 8 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Phoebe Litchfield 61; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/22, Amelia Kerr 3/28).