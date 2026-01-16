Navi Mumbai: Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a Women’s Premier League match Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shivani Singh will make her debut for Gujarat Giants.

RCB, meanwhile, have named an unchanged playing XI.

Gujarat Giants have won two of the three games they have played in this edition of the WPL, while the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB have won both their matches so far.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Shivani Singh, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.

PTI