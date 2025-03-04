New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar, the prime accused in the murder case of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.

As per the bail order passed by a bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula, the murder-accused wrestler will be required to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of a like amount.

Sushil Kumar, along with others, is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Dhankar, a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, and his two friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, in the parking lot of the city’s Chhatrasal stadium, May 4, 2021, over an alleged property dispute. He has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021. He was earlier granted interim bail for performing the last rites of his father and for undertaking surgery for his torn ligament.

Dhankar had succumbed to injuries after being assaulted by Sushil Kumar and his accomplices and, according to the post-mortem report, died due to cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

Sushil Kumar was arrested after staying on the run for 18 days after the death of Dhankar. According to Delhi Police officials, Kumar had travelled to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana during the 18-day-long cat-and-mouse chase game. He was finally arrested in Delhi’s Mundka area when he had come to collect some cash and also borrowed a scooty from a national-level player. Following his arrest, he was also suspended from his Railways job.

In October 2022, the trial court framed charges against Sushil Kumar and 17 others, setting the stage for their trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand had framed charges against Sushil Kumar and the other accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. According to a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, Sushil Kumar has been named as the kingpin of the whole murder conspiracy.

Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and a silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

IANS