Sydney: Seasoned Indian campaigners — Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha – had decent outings in the first three-day warm up between India ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’. The game ended in a draw at the Drummoyne Oval. It was Wriddhiman Saha’s (54 n o, 100b, 7×4) which saved India ‘A’ the blushes in this game.

Saha held the innings together after India had been reduced to 143 for nine with plenty of time left in the game. However, he took India to 189 for nine in the second innings, thereby spoiling whatever chances the hosts had of an unlikely win. In the second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara (0) did not get runs. However, Ajinkya Rahane (28) had a decent outing. Shubman Gill (29) also looked comfortable during his tenure at the crease.

Umesh picked up four wickets during the course of the two innings while Ashwin scalped two wickets in the 22 overs he bowled in the first innings and looked in good rhythm.

Apart from these, rookie Mohammed Siraj also impressed with his fast bowling. Siraj picked up three wickets, conceding 102 runs in 29 overs he bowled during the course of the game.

For Australia ‘A’, century by Cameron Green in the first innings and a five-wicket haul by fast bowler Mark Steketee in the second innings were the stand-out performances.

India ‘A’ posted 247/9 declared in their first innings, riding on an unbeaten hundred from Rahane. In reply, Australia ‘A’ made 306/9 declared, thanks to unbeaten 125 from Green.

Australia ‘A’ lost the lone wicket of Joe Burns during their chase of 131 as they managed to reach 52/1 in the 15 overs they batted before Stumps on the final day of the match. Will Pucovski contributed 23 before he was retired-hurt late in the day after getting struck on the helmet by Kartik Tyagi. He is is slated to open the Australia innings in the first Test against India at the Adelaide Oval.

Pucovski went down after being hit on the helmet. He stayed on the ground before he had to return to the dressing room as retired hurt.

It has been learnt through Australian media that the injury is not serious. The ambulance left the stadium without taking Pucovski. However, he has been ruled out of the second warm-up match, a day-night fixture with the pink ball which begins Friday.

Brief scores: India ‘A’: 247/9 declared and 189/9 declared (Wriddhiman Saha 54 n o; Mark Steketee 5/37); Australia ‘A’: 306/9 declared and 52/1 (Marcus Harris 25 n o, Umesh Yadav 1/14). Match drawn.