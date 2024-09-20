Bhubaneswar: Renowned writer Sarojini Sahoo was selected for the prestigious ‘Sarala Puraskar’ Friday for her novel Astira Pada (Unstable Foot).

The award, given annually by the IMFA Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) for outstanding literary achievement, will be presented October 26. The winner will receive a plaque and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Sahoo’s novel was chosen from a competitive field that included works by Aparna Mohanty (Agni Kamalini), Ashutosh Parida (Aprastuta Mrutyu), Dash Benhur (Abadharita O Anyanya Galpa), Bijay Kumar Satpathi (Kankana Dasi Katha), Biyot Projna Tripathy (Maya) and Padmaj Paul (Sita Mun Sita).

Additionally, the ‘Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman’, awarded annually by IMPaCT for lifetime excellence in arts, will be given to sculpture artist Sudarshan Sahoo and renowned singer Tansen Singh. Each recipient will receive a certificate, a plaque, and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The Sarala Puraskar, established in 1980 by eminent Odia industrialist Bansidhar Panda and his wife Ila Panda, has been continuously awarded by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT).

