Patana: Days after the death of a 15-year-old boy due to the administration of a wrong injection by a chemist, police arrested the proprietor of the medicine store, Sunday. The accused identified as Manoj Mohanta, 49, of Raipur village in Udayapur panchayat under Saharpada block of Keonjhar district was produced in the court after his arrest, Ghatagaon police SDPO Prabhat Kumar Tripathy stated in a press release issued here, Sunday.

Mohanta was trying to flee the area Sunday when a police team raided Keonjhar market and arrested him. CDMO Dr Kishore Prusty said that the Patana medical officer has been asked to conduct a probe and submit a report in this regard. Drug inspector Rudra Narayan Sahu could not be reached over a phone call.

The deceased was identified as Sukadev Munda, 15, a student of Class-X at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Saharpada and son of Bijay Kumar Munda from Dharapada village under Pandapada police limits in Keonjhar district. Sukadev, who was staying in the school hostel, was suffering from severe itching problem. His family members took him to Sarbeswar Medicine Store at Saharpada for a check-up and medicines. The medicine store proprietor said it was an infectious disease and advised them that administering an injection would cure him fast.

However, the boy was rendered critical two minutes after the injection was administered. Family members rushed him to the Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Shocked over his son’s death, the boy’s father Bijay Munda lodged a complaint at Saharpada police outpost holding the medicine store owner responsible.