Kamakhyanagar: In a first for the country, a synthetic road is being constructed using German technology in the Kamakhyanagar NAC area of Dhenkanal district. The 800-metre stretch of road, from the Electric Office Square to Kamakhyanagar College, is being built on an experimental basis at an estimated cost of Rs 6.9 crore.

Officials claimed this technology has earlier been used in the construction of airports but this is the first time that a road is being built using German technology. According to officials from the construction company and the Public Works department, this road is being developed on an experimental basis for the first time in Kamakhyanagar.

They highlighted that the road, built with synthetic sheets overlaid with bitumen, is expected to be more durable and require less maintenance. As a result, no potholes will appear on the road surface from gradual damage due to traffic or weather, they said. The construction is being closely supervised by Sigma Entech Construction Company, with their consultant engineer, Uma Shankar Pattnaik, present on the site. Key officials present during the construction included Jayant Kumar Nayak, Superintendent Engineer of the Public Works Department; Bijay Kumar Sethi, Executive Engineer; and Achyutananda Malik, Assistant Executive Engineer.