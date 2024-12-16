Keonjhar: Traffic congestion on National Highway 520, particularly between Bileipada and Koira in the state, has become a daily challenge for the locals and commuters due to the heavy fl ow of mineral transport vehicles. This situation now poses serious risks for local residents, including students, ambulances, and everyday commuters.

Despite the rising number of accidents on NH-520, local authorities have taken minimal action to address the issue, turning travel into a daily ordeal for locals. Although the district administration has implemented restrictions on mineral transport vehicles during the daytime, enforcement remains inconsistent. Key factors contributing to the gridlock include inadequate regulation, illegal parking along the highway, and a lack of designated parking areas, resulting in chaotic, roadside truck parking.

Additionally, reckless and rash driving by truckers has intensifi ed the problem. Local sources have suggested that regular patrolling is needed to keep the NH clear, ensure adherence to traffi c regulations, and penalise violators. “Due to a lack of regular patrolling, drivers continue to drive carelessly and park trucks on the road,” one source remarked. Rasananda Behera, a social activist from Barbil, emphasised, “The mining companies haven’t established parking plazas, so truckers park their vehicles wherever they can, causing congestion and accidents. It’s time to improve traffi c management by creating truck parking yards at critical points.” The 41.7-km, four-lane Rimuli-Koira stretch of NH-520, which traverses Keonjhar district, has facilitated the growth of local industries by supporting goods transport.

However, traffic bottlenecks frequently occur in areas such as Basudevpur, Bileipada, Bhadrasahi, Rugudi, and Tanto—under the jurisdictions of the Joda, Barbil, and Rugudi police stations in Keonjhar district, as well as Koira in Sundargarh district. These recurring traffic jams disrupt travel for passenger buses, school buses, vans, auto-rickshaws carrying students, and ambulances, with delays often lasting hours. Despite repeated complaints from residents, authorities have largely ignored the problem, resulting in escalating public frustration. Umakanta Parida, Sub-Collector of Champua, commented, “I will work with local revenue and police officers to address the situation.”