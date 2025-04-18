Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari praised the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Bhubaneswar for its role in preparing Odisha’s youth with industry-relevant skills during his visit Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accompanied him during the tour, along with other senior officials. Impressed by the infrastructure, Gadkari called WSC a model institution for industry-ready training. “WSC is playing a vital role in skilling youth and boosting employability,” he said after inspecting advanced labs in Vertical Transportation, Advanced Welding, Automation, and Robotics.

Chief Minister Majhi welcomed the Union Minister and joined him in visiting the facilities. The visit also included Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Khurda MLA Prashant Jagadev, and other dignitaries.

Top officials from WSC and the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), including CEO Rashmita Panda, Chief Skills Officer Bruce Poh, COO Pinaki Patnaik, Principal T Thambyrajah and Deputy Principal Jeetamitra Satpathy were present on the occasion. Minister Swain said skill development is a national priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and WSC is significantly contributing to the mission.

“Students trained here are securing jobs both in India and abroad,” he said. “The WSC is envisioned as a hub for advanced, hands-on training to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring youth are equipped for global industry demands,” the minister added.

PNN