Wuhan: Wuhan administration plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city’s entire population. This decision was taken after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in Wuhan, the state media reported. The global pandemic started from this city only. state media reported on Tuesday.

Plans for testing entire population

Officials have been ordered to submit by noon Tuesday plans to administer nucleic acid tests on all residents in the city. The total population of the city of Wuhan is 11 million people.

“Each district should make plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population in its jurisdiction. This has to be done within a 10-day time limit,” the notice said. However, there was no clarity as when the tests would begin.

New wave of infections

The testing plans came after Wuhan reported the first cluster of new COVID-19 infections in the last couple of days. These infections are the first ones since the city re-opened after a 76-day lockdown April 8.

Six new cases were reported on Sunday and Monday from a residential compound in Dongxihu District.

‘Tests not necessary for everyone’

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention had a different view to offer. He told state broadcaster ‘CCTV’ it was ‘not necessary’ for every person in Wuhan to be tested.

“Neighbourhoods without any cases don’t need to screen every person,” Wu said. ‘Large-scale screening should focus on ‘key jobs’ and other criteria.

China has largely brought the virus under control, but it has been on edge about being hit by a second wave. Lockdowns and restrictions across the country have been eased causing apprehensions to Chinese officials.

Foreigners barred

Virus clusters have appeared recent weeks in the north-eastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang, which border Russia. With the virus taking hold in other nations, China has barred most foreigners from entering the country.

Wuhan has reported 3,869 deaths since the novel coronavirus first emerged there in December.. Scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans at a market that sold wildlife in the city.

AFP