Mumbai: 16-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion, John Cena posted a picture of Ranveer Singh on his Instagram handle. This picture has taken many fans by surprise.

Later, Ranveer acknowledged Cena’s post and came up with a comment which is similar to the former WWE champion’s trademark catchphrase “You can’t see me”. “Can’t see me,” Ranveer Singh commented on Cena’s post. Ranveer’s comment on John Cena’s post left fans in split.

John Cena has been away from the in-ring action for a long time as he is focussing on his career as an actor in Hollywood. Cena will be seen lending his voice in the upcoming movie “Dolittle”.

Cena is also set to be a part of the Fast And The Furious franchise, where he will join Dwayne Johnson, famously known as the Rock. John Cena’s last appearance in the WWE came in July during the Raw reunion episode of the Monday night special.