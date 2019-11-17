Mumbai: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Charlotte Flair was in India recently to celebrate Children’s Day with her young fans here.

Charlotte Flair interacted with her fans and answered their questions patiently. However, that was not the only thing she did in the country. Charlotte Flair also learned a few dance movers from one of the top movies of the Hindi film industry Varun Dhawan, tried out Indian cuisine and also how to drape a saree on her own.

On her return Charlotte took to various social media platforms to describe her visit to India.

First she took to Instagram to share a video with Varun Dhawan. In the video, the former wrestler is seen to learning some dance moves to the tune of Hindi songs from the actor. “Not quite salsa lessons instead learning some Bollywood dance moves .. thank you @Varun_dvn getting me Bollywood ready,” Charlotte captioned the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B44k9l5HEph/

Charlotte Flair also left a warm message for her fans in India. “I have fallen in love with India. I could feel the strong sense of family, the love for celebration and the people’s generosity. Thank you to everyone who made my visit special; the cuisine, the dancing and learning to drape my own saree. I will have these memories forever,” Charlotte tweeted.

Incidentally Charlotte is the daughter of Ric Flair, a legend who has held the WWE title for a record 16 times. Charlotte also has made a name for herself in the women’s division and has been a champion herself. She defeated Sasha Banks in the first-ever women’s ‘Hell in a Cell’ match.

Charlotte had a long unbeaten streak of 16-0 in WWE. However, in 2017, Bayley handed Charlotte her first defeat at a major event, ‘WWE Fast Lane’.

Agencies