X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with creative laughable memes as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi with hashtag ‘Melodi’ on the sidelines of COP28 climate action summit in Dubai.

Notably, Meloni had taken the selfie and posted it with the caption “Good friends at COP28”. #Melodi

Modi retweeted her post with a caption, “Meeting friends is always a delight.”

Netizens have been flooding the post with likes. It is in the comment section of that post where people are posting some of the funniest things you will see on the internet today.

Some internet users wrote those viral five-word sentence “Just looking like a wow” while others used old Hindi songs to make lighthearted jokes about the duo.

Here are some of the funniest memes and replies we have sorted out for you.

Just looking like a wow pic.twitter.com/cM0mhT1dbE — Ambuj Mishra (@Ambujmishra9090) December 1, 2023

Once the legend mohnish bahl said pic.twitter.com/5PVTjkHczK — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 1, 2023

When I have chit chat with my girl friend My classmates reaction 🤣🤪 pic.twitter.com/8D0TcHfs8c — rajaraja (@rajaveerakudi) December 2, 2023

PNN