X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with creative laughable memes as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi with hashtag ‘Melodi’ on the sidelines of COP28 climate action summit in Dubai.
Notably, Meloni had taken the selfie and posted it with the caption “Good friends at COP28”. #Melodi
Good friends at COP28.#Melodi pic.twitter.com/g0W6R0RJJo
— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) December 1, 2023
Modi retweeted her post with a caption, “Meeting friends is always a delight.”
Netizens have been flooding the post with likes. It is in the comment section of that post where people are posting some of the funniest things you will see on the internet today.
Some internet users wrote those viral five-word sentence “Just looking like a wow” while others used old Hindi songs to make lighthearted jokes about the duo.
Here are some of the funniest memes and replies we have sorted out for you.
Just looking like a wow pic.twitter.com/cM0mhT1dbE
— Ambuj Mishra (@Ambujmishra9090) December 1, 2023
Now we know, why is #melodi so chocolatey. pic.twitter.com/ujXNpUgm1Z
— Vaibhav Jain (@1997Indian) December 1, 2023
Oh no, poor guy FriendZoned 😅#MeLodi pic.twitter.com/ayWrLUZy65
— IndiGenBharat (@IndiGenBharat) December 1, 2023
Modiji after see this hashtag #Melodi pic.twitter.com/vaJlFWB5aR
— भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) December 1, 2023
Once the legend mohnish bahl said pic.twitter.com/5PVTjkHczK
— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 1, 2023
When I have chit chat with my girl friend
My classmates reaction 🤣🤪 pic.twitter.com/8D0TcHfs8c
— rajaraja (@rajaveerakudi) December 2, 2023
BJP workers pic.twitter.com/y1BTEE2eiB
— AP (@AksP009) December 2, 2023
Modi + meloni = melodi❤️ pic.twitter.com/7KoPsl4KSY
— Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) December 2, 2023
PNN