Beijing: President Xi Jinping Monday called for ‘better management’ of differences between China and Vietnam over their maritime disputes as he met Vietnam’s new top leader To Lam here, amidst increasing tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

Just two weeks ago, Lam took over as the general secretary of the ruling Vietnamese Communist Party, a powerful post similar to one held by Xi, who heads the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) – the country’s top political position.

Lam succeeded Nguyen Phu Trong, who died last month after 13 years as leader.

Hosting Lam for crucial talks, Xi underscored that at the critical stage of national development and revitalization, China and Vietnam should consolidate the development pattern featuring higher political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, stronger public support, closer multilateral coordination and cooperation, and better management and resolution of differences.

He welcomed Lam’s State Visit to China – his first foreign trip after taking over power.

Xi said Lam’s gesture fully reflects the great importance the Vietnamese leader attaches to the relations between the two communist parties and the two countries, as well as the high level and strategic nature of China-Vietnam relations.

He expressed willingness to establish good working relations and personal friendship with Lam.

Xi said China takes Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in upholding the leadership of the CPV, taking the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and further advancing the cause of reform, opening up and socialist modernisation.

After their talks, the two leaders witnessed signing of 14 agreements to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

On his arrival in China, Lam said Vietnam accords top priority to ties with Beijing.

Though headed by the “brotherly Communist Parties”, tensions remain between China and Vietnam over their overlapping claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Both countries claim the Paracel and Spratly islands, and Vietnam has become more vocal about the disputes, drawing closer to India, the US and its allies.

Much to the chagrin of China, Vietnam in recent years has also upgraded its ties with India, the US and Japan to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the country’s highest designation for a diplomatic relationship, in an apparent attempt to have international support for itself in the event of any conflict with China.

Both countries fought a bitter war in 1979.

Lam’s visit is taking place amidst heightening tensions between China and the Philippines, backed by the US and Japan over the disputed South China Sea.

China claims most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

Xi told Lam that China is ready to maintain close strategic communication and high-level exchanges with Vietnam, firmly adhere to mutual support, actively explore ways to expand synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, accelerate the “hard connectivity” of railway, expressway and port infrastructure, enhance the “soft connectivity” of smart customs, and jointly build a secure and stable industrial and supply chain, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Lam, who arrived in the Chinese city of Guangzhou August 18, said the older generations of leaders of the two parties and countries have forged deep friendships, and the Vietnamese people will never forget China’s assistance in Vietnam’s national liberation, independence and socialist construction.

He said that his party and country have always considered the development of relations with China as the top priority in their foreign policy and will strive to carry on the tradition of bilateral friendship created by the older generations of leaders of the two parties and countries.

