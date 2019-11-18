Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi is on a product portfolio expansion spree in India as it plans to diversify its offering in the country beyond smartphones.

After capturing a large market share in smart TVs, the company has established itself as a leading player in smart bands, air purifiers among many other gadgets. Several reports suggest that the company now plans to enter the gaming monitor market in India.

Xiaomi, in its global lineup, already has products to suit its needs. Recently the company launched two gaming monitors in China including one with a huge 34-inch curved display and the other with a 23.8-inch flat display.

The company is planning to launch a 29-inch curved gaming monitor as well which will most likely head to India.

This 29-inch monitor will have the same features as the 34-inch monitor, albeit in a smaller form factor. Naturally, the price of the device is also expected to be lower making it accessible to a larger customer base.

The 34-inch Mi Surface Display currently features a 34-inch large curved screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. This curved monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and 1500R curvature. It also comes with AMD Freesync support and low Blu-Ray mode. Xiaomi claims the display supports 121 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut.

In China, the monitor is being shipped with a bracket allowing users to make adjustments for lifting and rotating the screen. Xiaomi China website notes that the display and the bracket are magnetically snapped together.

While the company has not confirmed, it is widely speculated to be using a display made by Samsung for this monitor. The 34-inch Mi Surface Display is available for RMB 2,499 (around Rs 24,990) in China.

If launched in India, the prices are likely to remain more or less the same with the 29-inch curved gaming monitor likely to be priced between 15,000 and 20,000 range.