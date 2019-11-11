Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup.

According to the patent, Xiaomi’s foldable phone has an outward-folding screen and depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras, news portal reported Sunday.

The sketches of the device suggest that it will have a really thin bezels and no display notch. The patent seems to have been submitted on August 20 and was approved and published last week.

The patent also shows the pop-up sit on the left side of the foldable phone when unfolded.

Last week Xiaomi launched its latest smartphone Mi CC9 Pro with five rear cameras, including a 108MP primary sensor in China.

The phone features a 6.47-inch curved full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) OLED display.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.