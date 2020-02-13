Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has confirmed the Xiaomi Mi 10 to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and curved edges display. The company is using an AMOLED panel with 1120 nits brightness if reports doing rounds are to be believed.

The phone will be launched in China tomorrow and the company has plans to reveal it globally at this year’s MWC event in Barcelona.

Xiaomi has already revealed a few things about the Mi 10 and the latest tips come about the display.

We already know that the Mi 10 is going to feature a high refresh rate display with curved edges on either side. The company has confirmed it via official teasers on Chinese social network Weibo confirming that the Mi 10 is getting an AMOLED panel that will support HDR10+ colours as well as a faster refresh rate of 90Hz. Besides, the display will also get 180Hz of touch response rate, which should help the user experience become more responsive.

The Weibo teaser suggests 5 million:1 contrast ratio, bright of up to 1120 nits, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and certification from TUV Rhineland. The smartphone maker also claims that the display on the Mi 10 will come with a JNCD rating. Further, the phone will also gain a punch-hole cutout for the front camera in the corner of the display.

It may be mentioned here that Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy S20 series and all its variants come with 120Hz refresh rate as standard. Similarly, OnePlus continues to tease 120Hz refresh rate Quad HD+ AMOLED panel for its OnePlus 8 Pro that’s expected to be launched soon. Interestingly, Xiaomi seems to have the tech and its sister brand Redmi has gone ahead with a 120Hz refresh rate panel on the much more affordable Redmi K30.