New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi Monday announced it will donate lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits in India amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to Manu Jain, Global Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, these masks will be distributed in states like Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka.

The handset maker will also donate hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals like AIIMS.

“At Xiaomi India, we’ve taken several measures of precaution such as curtailing business travel and external meeri, ensuring employees and all partners wear masks in public and keep their hands clean and sanitised,” Jain added.

According to the handset maker, each facility such as corporate office, warehouse, service centre, Mi Home and manufacturing plant will abide by the lockdown orders issued by the state and UTs.

“Across all Mi Homes, we have activated ‘Delivery on Call’ service which allows users to call up their closest Mi Home and order their favorite smartphone for home delivery. All Mi Home staff also wears masks at all times and keeps their hands sanitised for walk-in customers,” noted Jain.