Bhubaneswar: Senior police officers and engineers have been assigned with the task to support the district administrations of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj in facing the challenges arising out of very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’.

DGP Abhay informed about the deployment of five police officers in the five vulnerable districts in an official order.

As per the order, DIGP STF & I/C DIG of Police, Cuttack J N Pankaj, IG of Police (Ops), Bhubaneswar Amitabh Thakur, IG of Police, CID-CB, Cuttack Amitendra Nath Sinha, IG of Police, ER, Balasore Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak and DIG of Police, SIW, Bhubaneswar Anirudh Kumar Singh have been assigned to Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj respectively.

Similarly, as per the official order issued by the Works Department, Government of Odisha, EIC (C), Anil Kanta Tripathy; CE, OSHB Pradeep Kumar Samal; CE, E-Procurement, Gauranga Ch. Sahu; CE, RD&QP, Jibanananda Nayak and SE, NH Circle, Keonjhar Bibhudendra are the names of the senior engineers who have been asked to reach the district headquarters of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj respectively by Monday 5pm.

Meanwhile, the Regional Centre, IMD, Bhubaneswar has hoisted Local Cautionary Signal No-4 at Paradip and Dhamra ports and Local Cautionary Signal No-3 at Gopalpur and Puri ports.

PNN