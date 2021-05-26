Bhubaneswar: The process of landfall of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) ‘Yaas’ has already begun by 9.00am Wednesday.

“It is expected that the process of landfall will complete by 1.00pm. Thirty-six blocks in coastal districts of Odisha have recorded over 100mm of rainfall so far. The cyclone will have maximum impacts in Bhadrak and Balasore districts of the state. ‘Yaas’ will then move towards Mayurbhanj district,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Odisha, Disaster Management department Pradeep Kumar Jena said briefing media persons.

“Around 5.80 lakh people from low-lying areas in the cyclone prone districts have been evacuated till Wednesday morning. Landfall process will continue for a period of three to four hours. The wind speed during landfall will remain around 120 to 140km/h,” the SRC added.

According to sources, the cyclone lay centred at 0630 hours IST of May 26, 2021 over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.9°N and longitude 87.3°E, about 40km east of Dhamra in Bhadrak, 80km south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha and 80km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal Wednesday, a fresh bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

Current intensity near the designated centre is having a wind speed of around 130 to 140km/h gusting to 155km/h. The VSCS moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 15km/h during the last six hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross North Odisha-West Bengal coasts to the north of Dhamra and South of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday (May 26, 2021).

PNN