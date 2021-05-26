Bhubaneswar: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) ‘Yaas’ has been heading to landfall Wednesday. It is around 40km away from Dhamra in Bhadrak and 90km away from Balasore, a source said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre sources, the cyclone has been proceeding at a speed of about 15km per hour in the morning. ‘Yaas’ will expectedly landfall in between 11.00am to 1.00pm of Wednesday (May 26, 2021) at a place in the middle of Dhamra and South Balasore, an official of IMD said.

Earlier, the IMD regional centre in Bhubaneswar had forecasted a wind speed of around 160 to 170km/h gusting to 185km/h during landfall of the cyclone ‘Yaas’. However, the IMD has subsequently downgraded the forecasted speed to around 130 to 140km/h gusting to 155km/h.

“The process of landfall will start at around 10.00am. ‘Yaas’ will cross the coasts and head towards land surfaces in between 11.00am to 1.00pm of Wednesday (May 26, 2021),” the IMD’s Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said briefing media persons Wednesday morning.

The VSCS will gradually weaken after reaching the land surfaces, Expectedly Bhadrak and Balasore districts will witness the maximum wind speed during the landfall, the IMD chief further said.

PNN