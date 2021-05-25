Bhubaneswar: With the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ formed over east-central Bay of Bengal and moving north-northwestwards, the state government Tuesday intensified its preparedness for supervision, response and relief operations in the cyclone-prone districts.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Odisha, Disaster Management department Pradeep Kumar Jena said, “The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has forecasted that the cyclone ‘Yaas’ will expectedly landfall May 26 morning near Dhamra area in Bhadrak district. Accordingly, we have intensified our preparedness with anticipation that the cyclone will landfall somewhere around Bhitarkanika, Chandbali and Dhamra.”

Also read: ‘Yaas’ updates: Damages expected by IMD for north-coastal, interior Odisha districts

“The districts like Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore have been earmarked as High Risk Zones. Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts have also been alerted. Similarly, the districts like Sundargarh (Lahunipada and Bonai blocks), Dhenkanal (Kankadahada, Bhuban and Kamakhyanagar blocks) and Angul (Pallahara and Kaniha blocks) have been put on high alert,” the SRC added.

At least 35 blocks have received over 50mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, of which five blocks recorded over 100mm rainfall due to the cyclone. Jagatsinghpur district has recorded the maximum of rainfall, so far. Wind speed has intensified in some parts of the coastal areas, which will further increase in the afternoon, the SRC stated.

Around 50,000 to 60,000 persons from the cyclone-prone districts of Odisha have already been evacuated. Nearly, 860 permanent and 6,900 temporary cyclone shelter homes have been kept ready, where over 7.5 lakh people can be accommodated, Jena expressed.

In addition to the above, 710 DG sets, 813 tankers have been kept prepared. Arrangements have been made to shift 4,500 expectant mothers to safer places. Over 10,000 personnel of the state Electricity department have also been deployed to handle emergent situations of power supply, the SRC informed.

PNN