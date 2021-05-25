Bhubaneswar: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed media persons that the cyclone ‘Yaas’ is likely to cross Dhamra of Bhadrak district May 26 early morning.

In view of the expected landfall of ‘Yaas’ around Balasore, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Minister of State for Home department Dibyashankar Mishra to immediately proceed to the district and camp there Tuesday, in order to monitor the situation arising due to the cyclone.

Damages expected by the IMD for north-coastal, interior Odisha districts –

Damages expected by the IMD can be summed up as: Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses including some damage to pucca houses.

There can also be potential threats from flying objects, bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles, major damages to kutcha and pucca roads, flooding of escape routes, disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signaling systems, widespread damages to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds, blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings and visibility may be affected severely.

Actions suggested by the IMD for north-coastal, interior Odisha districts –

Suspension of fishing operation and movement of ships in disturbed areas, ports along the east-coast of India may take necessary precautions. Naval base operations may take necessary precautions. Tourism activities may be restricted over these areas.

Evacuation from coastal areas North Odisha must be mobilised, including judicious regulation of rail and road traffic. People in the cyclone affected areas must remain indoors. Preparatory actions be taken before the landfall of ‘Yaas’, the meteorology department stated in its fresh bulletin.

PNN