Bhubaneswar: The Severe Cyclonic Storm over east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9km/h during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hours IST of Tuesday (May 25, 2021) over east-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 17.8°N and longitude 88.9°E, about 360km south-southeast of Paradip, 460km south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha, 450km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal and 480kms south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) during the next 12 hours.

It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore during noon of May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Rainfall Warning –

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore districts and heavy rainfall over Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj districts on May 25, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh on May 26 and heavy rainfall at isolated places in north interior Odisha on May 27.

Wind Warning –

Gale winds with speed reaching 95 to 105km/h gusting to 115km/h is prevailing over major parts of central Bay of Bengal and would increase gradually becoming 100 to 110 gusting to 120km/h from May 25 morning.

Squally wind with speed reaching 50 to 60km/h gusting 70km/h is prevailing over North Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

It would further increase becoming gale wind speed 155 to 165km/h gusting to 185km/h over northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore districts of Odisha, 100 to 120km/h gusting to 145km/h over Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal from early hours of May 26.

Gale wind speed reaching 80 to 90km/h gusting to 110km/h would prevail over Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur districts of Odisha and Jhargram, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal during same period. The wind with speed reaching 60 to 80km/h gusting to 90km/h would prevail along and off Ganjam and remaining interior districts of north Odisha.

Squally wind with speed reaching 60 to 80km/h gusting to 90km/h would prevail over Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts of Odisha and Bankura, Purulia, Howrah, Hoogly, Nadia and Burdwan districts of West Bengal from early hours of May 26.

Squally wind speed reaching 50 to 60km/h gusting to 70km/h would prevail over Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts of Odisha, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal and Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh during same period.

Squally wind with speed reaching 50 to 60km/h gusting to 70km/h over Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts of Odisha and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts of West Bengal May 27.

Sea Condition –

Sea condition is High to Very High over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to become Very High to Phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal, North Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during May 25 to May 26.

Fishermen Warning –

Fishermen are advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal during May 25 and into North Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during May 25 to May 26. Those who are out in the Deep Sea of north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coast.

Storm surge Warning –

Tidal waves of height upto 2 to 4 meters above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low lying low laying areas of Midnapore, Balasore, Bhadrak and about 2 meters above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low lying low laying areas of South 24 Parganas, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts around the time of landfall of ‘Yaas’.

PNN