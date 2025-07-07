Beijing: China said Monday it protested to India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and the attendance of Indian officials at the celebrations, stressing New Delhi should fully appreciate Beijing’s sensitivities on Tibet-related issues.

China’s position on Tibet-related affairs is consistent and clear and it’s known to all, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

Mao was replying to a question on Prime Minister Modi’s greeting the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and the attendance of senior Indian officials at his birthday celebrations.

The 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile, who for a long, has been engaged in separatist activities and attempted to separate Xizang from China under the cover of religion, Mao alleged.

China refers to Tibet as Xizang.

“India should fully appreciate the great sensitivity of Xizang-related issues and recognise the anti-separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour the commitment it made to China on issues related to Xizang,” she said.

India should act and speak prudently and stop using this issue to meddle in China’s internal affairs, she said, adding that “China has protested to the Indian side” on the matter.

Prime Minister Modi Sunday extended warm wishes to the Dalai Lama and said he has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline.

“His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life,” Modi posted on X.

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Sikkim Minister Sonam Lama attended his birthday celebrations in Dharamshala.

China on last Friday objected to Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju’s statement that the incarnation of the Dalai Lama should follow his own wishes, urging India to act cautiously on Tibet-related issues to avoid affecting the improvement of bilateral relations.

India should be clear of the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour its commitments on Xizang (Tibet) related issues, Mao told media here reacting to Rijiju’s assertion that the decision on the incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the leader of Tibetan Buddhist himself and no one else.

Last Wednesday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue, and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

Mao had reiterated China’s stand that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama, the second-highest priest of Tibetan Buddhism, has to comply with rigorous religious rituals and historical conventions in line with domestic search, lots drawn from a ‘golden urn’ and the central government’s approval.

The present 14th Dalai Lama went through this procedure and was approved by the then central government, she had said.

The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must uphold those principles, and follow religious rituals and historical conventions, Chinese law and regulations, she had said.

PTI